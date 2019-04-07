Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MEN opened at $10.71 on Friday. Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.83.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/blackrock-munienhanced-fund-inc-declares-monthly-dividend-of-0-04-men.html.

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.