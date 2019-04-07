BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (BYM)

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years.

BYM stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $13.51.

About BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

