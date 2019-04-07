BlackRock Inc. Sells 54,100 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (AMRN)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,349,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 54,100 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Amarin were worth $45,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amarin by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Amarin by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 48.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMRN. BidaskClub cut Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Amarin in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price objective on Amarin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Amarin to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Shares of AMRN stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amarin Co. plc has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $23.33.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.87 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 37,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $644,390.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $2,209,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,334,302 shares of company stock worth $43,550,609. Insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

