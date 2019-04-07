BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,823,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.26% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $43,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Optoelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI opened at $12.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.91 million, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Applied Optoelectronics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

