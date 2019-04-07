BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (BGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0776 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.6% annually over the last three years.

BGR opened at $12.27 on Friday. BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $15.77.

BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus Company Profile

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

