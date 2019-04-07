BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on April 30th

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BOE opened at $10.68 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $11.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 138,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

