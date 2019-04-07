BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ) SVP Sells $190,456.00 in Stock

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 6,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $190,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $28.31 on Friday. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $32.92.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.21.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

