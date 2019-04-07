BitSend (BSD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $580,568.00

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. During the last week, BitSend has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One BitSend coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0822 or 0.00001590 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, SouthXchange, Upbit and Cryptopia. BitSend has a total market cap of $1.87 million and $580,568.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.17 or 0.02594284 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00012286 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00007650 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000333 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000820 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About BitSend

BitSend (CRYPTO:BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 22,767,600 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send . The official website for BitSend is www.bitsend.info

Buying and Selling BitSend

BitSend can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, SouthXchange, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

