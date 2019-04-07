Bitradio (BRO) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Bitradio has a market cap of $177,952.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for $0.0241 or 0.00000466 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitradio alerts:

Particl (PART) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00052621 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003731 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000159 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000129 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 12,391,676 coins and its circulating supply is 7,391,671 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.