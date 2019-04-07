bitJob (STU) Trading 22% Lower Over Last 7 Days

bitJob (CURRENCY:STU) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. bitJob has a total market capitalization of $155,136.00 and approximately $3,605.00 worth of bitJob was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, bitJob has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. One bitJob token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, HitBTC and Liquid.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

bitJob Profile

bitJob’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. bitJob’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,804,993 tokens. The official message board for bitJob is medium.com/bitjob . The official website for bitJob is bitjob.io . The Reddit community for bitJob is /r/bitJob and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . bitJob’s official Twitter account is @BitJob_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling bitJob

bitJob can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitJob directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitJob should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitJob using one of the exchanges listed above.

