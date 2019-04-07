BitcoinDark Price Reaches $16.23 on Top Exchanges (BTCD)

BitcoinDark (CURRENCY:BTCD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. BitcoinDark has a market capitalization of $20.92 million and $0.00 worth of BitcoinDark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitcoinDark has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One BitcoinDark coin can now be purchased for $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC on exchanges including Trade By Trade and Poloniex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006647 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000149 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About BitcoinDark

BitcoinDark (CRYPTO:BTCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2014. BitcoinDark’s total supply is 1,288,862 coins. BitcoinDark’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDark . The Reddit community for BitcoinDark is /r/bitcoindark and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitcoinDark is bitcoindark.com

Buying and Selling BitcoinDark

BitcoinDark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinDark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinDark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinDark using one of the exchanges listed above.

