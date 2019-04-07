Bitcoin Instant Tops One Day Volume of $0.00 (BTI)

Bitcoin Instant (CURRENCY:BTI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Bitcoin Instant has a total market capitalization of $139,215.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Bitcoin Instant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Instant has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Instant coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Instant alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00021717 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000568 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000332 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ShopZcoin (SZC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Bitcoin Instant

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Instant

Bitcoin Instant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Instant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Instant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Instant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Instant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Instant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.