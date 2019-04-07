Biome Technologies plc (BIOM) Insider Sells £3,500 in Stock

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM) insider John Standen sold 1,000 shares of Biome Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 350 ($4.57), for a total transaction of £3,500 ($4,573.37).
Shares of BIOM stock opened at GBX 360 ($4.70) on Friday. Biome Technologies plc has a 12 month low of GBX 330 ($4.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 760 ($9.93). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 million and a PE ratio of 72.00.
Biome Technologies Company Profile
