Biome Technologies plc (BIOM) Insider Sells £3,500 in Stock

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM) insider John Standen sold 1,000 shares of Biome Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 350 ($4.57), for a total transaction of £3,500 ($4,573.37).

Shares of BIOM stock opened at GBX 360 ($4.70) on Friday. Biome Technologies plc has a 12 month low of GBX 330 ($4.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 760 ($9.93). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 million and a PE ratio of 72.00.

Biome Technologies Company Profile

Biome Technologies plc engages in the bioplastics and radio frequency (RF) technology businesses in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, Italy, France, and internationally. The company's Bioplastics division produces a range of biodegradable and sustainable products that replace conventional oil-based plastics.

