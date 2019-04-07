Bidenergy Ltd (BID) Insider Andrew Dyer Purchases 20,000 Shares

Bidenergy Ltd (ASX:BID) insider Andrew Dyer acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.85 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,000.00 ($12,056.74).

ASX:BID opened at A$0.83 ($0.59) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.84 million and a P/E ratio of -22.92. Bidenergy Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.15 ($0.11) and a 52 week high of A$1.76 ($1.25).

BidEnergy Limited provides energy spend management services through its cloud-based software platform in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It offers its services by using robotic process automation, which provides bill validation and payment, portfolio management and analytics, energy and financial reporting, budgeting and accruals, and procurement and contract management services.

