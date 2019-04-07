BidaskClub Upgrades SVB Financial Group (SIVB) to Sell

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SIVB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $291.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.07.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $237.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.01. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $177.70 and a twelve month high of $333.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $673.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.89 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John China sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.12, for a total value of $2,790,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,488.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.39, for a total transaction of $889,328.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,187.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,617 shares of company stock worth $4,096,266. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,525,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,028,000 after buying an additional 219,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 17,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 26,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.