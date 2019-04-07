BidaskClub Upgrades Pool (POOL) to Buy

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Pool from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.25.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $170.33 on Friday. Pool has a 52-week low of $135.76 and a 52-week high of $175.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Pool had a return on equity of 80.86% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $543.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pool will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 26,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.19, for a total value of $4,219,404.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,075,282.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 50,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.51, for a total value of $8,089,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,081,770.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,461 shares of company stock worth $23,689,565. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Pool by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 13,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Pool by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,276,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pool by 175.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,913,000 after acquiring an additional 110,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KDI Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 2.8% during the third quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

