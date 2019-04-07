BidaskClub Upgrades Petmed Express (PETS) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PETS. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Petmed Express from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Petmed Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Petmed Express presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of PETS opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $479.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.51. Petmed Express has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $46.83.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.10). Petmed Express had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PETS. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Petmed Express in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Petmed Express during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Petmed Express by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Petmed Express during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 335.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

