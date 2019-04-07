BidaskClub Upgrades Interface (TILE) to “Sell”

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TILE. Zacks Investment Research cut Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nomura set a $26.00 target price on Interface and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

TILE stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. Interface has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $26.10. The stock has a market cap of $936.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Interface had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $337.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Interface will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TILE. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Interface by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,981,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,679,000 after purchasing an additional 115,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,981,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,679,000 after buying an additional 115,036 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,667,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,262,000 after acquiring an additional 583,296 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Interface by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,788,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,735,000 after purchasing an additional 379,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Interface by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,485,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,423,000 after purchasing an additional 45,312 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; and luxury vinyl tile products.

