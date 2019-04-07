BidaskClub Upgrades Flushing Financial (FFIC) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FFIC. ValuEngine cut shares of Flushing Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flushing Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Flushing Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Shares of Flushing Financial stock opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. Flushing Financial has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $27.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $36.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Flushing Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

In related news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $186,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 6,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $153,798.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,359.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

