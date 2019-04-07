BidaskClub Upgrades EZCORP (EZPW) to Hold

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. TheStreet cut EZCORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.
Shares of EZPW stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 365,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,530. EZCORP has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.94.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $844,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,189,000 after buying an additional 23,893 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EZCORP by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,578,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,084,000 after buying an additional 158,910 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in EZCORP by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,342,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,470,000 after buying an additional 29,248 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in EZCORP by 18.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 112,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 17,917 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
EZCORP Company Profile
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.
Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD)
Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.