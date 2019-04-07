BidaskClub Upgrades EZCORP (EZPW) to Hold

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. TheStreet cut EZCORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of EZPW stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 365,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,530. EZCORP has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.94.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. EZCORP had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $218.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EZCORP will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $844,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,189,000 after buying an additional 23,893 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EZCORP by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,578,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,084,000 after buying an additional 158,910 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in EZCORP by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,342,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,470,000 after buying an additional 29,248 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in EZCORP by 18.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 112,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 17,917 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

