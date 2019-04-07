BidaskClub Upgrades Commscope (COMM) to “Hold”

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Commscope in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised Commscope from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 target price on Commscope and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.02.

Shares of COMM opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Commscope has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $41.60.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Commscope had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Commscope will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 280,143 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $6,614,176.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter U. Karlsson sold 6,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $147,479.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Commscope by 346.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,785 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 27,769 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Commscope by 2.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,641,277 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $327,324,000 after acquiring an additional 303,348 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Commscope by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,593,048 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $325,842,000 after acquiring an additional 290,848 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Commscope by 23.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 286,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 54,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Commscope during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

