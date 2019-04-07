BidaskClub Downgrades OraSure Technologies (OSUR) to Sell

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on OSUR. ValuEngine lowered OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of OraSure Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OraSure Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $658.56 million, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.27. OraSure Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $18.45.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $50.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Phd Tang sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $185,003.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 416,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,436,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 93,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

