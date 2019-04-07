BidaskClub Downgrades Amerisafe (AMSF) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMSF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amerisafe from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut Amerisafe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Amerisafe currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $57.30 on Thursday. Amerisafe has a 12 month low of $50.46 and a 12 month high of $67.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.51.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Amerisafe had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 17.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amerisafe will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Amerisafe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

In related news, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $35,697.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,260.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $103,996.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,553 shares of company stock worth $218,698. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after acquiring an additional 19,179 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Amerisafe by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Amerisafe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Amerisafe by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amerisafe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies.

