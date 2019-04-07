Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€92.00” Price Target for HeidelbergCement (HEI)

Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Nord/LB set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Barclays set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeidelbergCement currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €76.06 ($88.44).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €69.58 ($80.91) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of €51.84 ($60.28) and a one year high of €85.26 ($99.14). The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion and a PE ratio of 12.08.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.