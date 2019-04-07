BB&T (BBT) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of BB&T (NYSE:BBT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has $48.49 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

BBT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered BB&T from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.39 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded BB&T from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on BB&T in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stephens cut shares of BB&T from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BB&T from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Shares of BB&T stock opened at $48.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. BB&T has a 1-year low of $40.68 and a 1-year high of $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BB&T will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director I. Patricia Henry sold 2,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $117,906.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,009.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick C. Graney III acquired 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.04 per share, with a total value of $198,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,714.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBT. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in BB&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of BB&T by 2.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 75,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of BB&T by 6.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BB&T by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BB&T by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

