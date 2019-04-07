Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 50 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 12.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 82,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,532,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $313.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.00.

NYSE LMT opened at $302.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $241.18 and a 12-month high of $361.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.39. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 726.78% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 19.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

In other news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 6,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.34, for a total transaction of $2,003,006.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,052.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele A. Evans sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $2,297,618.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,186 shares of company stock worth $26,010,927 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/bath-savings-trust-co-sells-50-shares-of-lockheed-martin-co-lmt.html.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.