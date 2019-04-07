Basic Energy Services Inc (BAS) Position Boosted by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 383,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 112,903 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Basic Energy Services were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Basic Energy Services by 4,064.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 158,337 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,482,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,810,000 after buying an additional 49,369 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Basic Energy Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Basic Energy Services by 14.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,214,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,125,000 after buying an additional 279,083 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Basic Energy Services by 128.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Basic Energy Services alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Basic Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Basic Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

In other news, VP Brett J. Taylor sold 15,711 shares of Basic Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total transaction of $74,313.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,436.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BAS opened at $3.70 on Friday. Basic Energy Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.31. Basic Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 35.67% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $230.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Basic Energy Services Inc will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/basic-energy-services-inc-bas-position-boosted-by-d-e-shaw-co-inc.html.

Basic Energy Services Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; cased-hole wireline services; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Basic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.