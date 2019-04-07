Barrington Research Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Liberty Tax (TAXA)

Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Liberty Tax’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS TAXA opened at $9.87 on Friday. Liberty Tax has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In other Liberty Tax news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc bought 27,985 shares of Liberty Tax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $339,178.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

