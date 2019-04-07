Barclays PLC Has $230,000 Holdings in GCI Liberty Inc (GLIBA)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in GCI Liberty were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLIBA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in GCI Liberty by 41.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,166,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,487,000 after buying an additional 924,572 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter worth about $20,345,000. Makaira Partners LLC lifted its holdings in GCI Liberty by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 2,669,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,154,000 after buying an additional 339,639 shares during the last quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,928,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,130,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,710,000 after acquiring an additional 209,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GLIBA shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of GCI Liberty from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of GCI Liberty in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.80.

GLIBA opened at $57.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. GCI Liberty Inc has a one year low of $38.72 and a one year high of $57.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion and a PE ratio of -36.25.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

