Barclays PLC Decreases Position in Lydall, Inc. (LDL)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,331 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Lydall were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LDL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lydall by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Lydall by 35.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lydall by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $106,800,000 after purchasing an additional 85,378 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lydall by 7.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,241,000 after purchasing an additional 79,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lydall by 37.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LDL opened at $25.11 on Friday. Lydall, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Lydall had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $209.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Lydall’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lydall, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

LDL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lydall from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Lydall from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price objective on Lydall from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

