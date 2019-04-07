Barclays PLC Buys 11,695 Shares of CyberOptics Co. (CYBE)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 11,138.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,695 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.17% of CyberOptics worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CyberOptics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CyberOptics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 339,473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 339,473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYBE stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. CyberOptics Co. has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The firm has a market cap of $126.63 million, a PE ratio of 45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.14.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that CyberOptics Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CyberOptics in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

