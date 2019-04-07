Bank Ozk (OZK) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
OZK stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.92. Bank Ozk has a 12-month low of $21.02 and a 12-month high of $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $255.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bank Ozk will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Bank Ozk
Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.
