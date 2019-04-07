Bank Ozk (OZK) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

OZK stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.92. Bank Ozk has a 12-month low of $21.02 and a 12-month high of $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $255.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bank Ozk will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Bank Ozk in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank Ozk from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Brean Capital set a $38.00 price target on Bank Ozk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

