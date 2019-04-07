Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Scientific Games Corp (SGMS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 581,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $10,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGMS. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 23.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Scientific Games by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,301,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,050,000 after purchasing an additional 228,606 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Scientific Games by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 146,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 1,643.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on SGMS shares. BidaskClub cut Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $21.85 on Friday. Scientific Games Corp has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.31.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $885.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Scientific Games’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Scientific Games Corp will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Scientific Games Corp (SGMS)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-raises-position-in-scientific-games-corp-sgms.html.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.