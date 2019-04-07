Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,575,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 287,028 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.99% of National CineMedia worth $10,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in National CineMedia by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 255.8% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 9,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $7.52 on Friday. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The firm has a market cap of $582.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.86.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.48 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.78%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NCMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

