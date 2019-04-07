Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $10.61 Million Position in China Mobile Ltd. (CHL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 3,571.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,066 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,045 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $10,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Mobile by 121.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in China Mobile by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in China Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get China Mobile alerts:

CHL stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. China Mobile Ltd. has a 1 year low of $43.25 and a 1 year high of $55.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.8863 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from China Mobile’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.80. This represents a yield of 3.41%. China Mobile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.85%.

CHL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Nomura raised China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. New Street Research cut China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded China Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-has-10-61-million-position-in-china-mobile-ltd-chl.html.

China Mobile Profile

China Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers voice services, including local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.