Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (RBS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,937,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,399,723 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group were worth $10,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group alerts:

Shares of RBS stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.08. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $8.14.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1961 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-cuts-stake-in-royal-bank-of-scotland-group-plc-rbs.html.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.