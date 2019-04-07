Bank of America Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Bank of America reissued their neutral rating on shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has a $59.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $55.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DAL. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.58 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens reiterated a buy rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.85.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $57.73 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $61.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

In related news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 13,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $687,385.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,313.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,202,961 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.65 per share, with a total value of $59,727,013.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,559,723 shares of company stock worth $176,077,837 and sold 70,436 shares worth $3,602,036. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 26.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 677,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,157,000 after buying an additional 143,600 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 36.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 111,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 29,762 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 39.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 79,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 22,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 10.7% during the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 11,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

