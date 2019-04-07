Bank of America Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Alaska Air Group (ALK)

Bank of America reissued their neutral rating on shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $62.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $70.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alaska Air Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.37.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $58.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $53.39 and a 12 month high of $74.83. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 750 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $50,355.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $82,783.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brandon Pedersen sold 4,026 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $249,612.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,776 shares of company stock valued at $551,687. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth $54,117,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 122.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,099,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,738,000 after purchasing an additional 605,047 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,868,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,883,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,468,000 after purchasing an additional 503,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 650,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,580,000 after buying an additional 462,259 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

