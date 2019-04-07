Bank of America Corp DE Sells 44,453 Shares of USG Co. (USG)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in USG Co. (NYSE:USG) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 393,594 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,453 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.28% of USG worth $16,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USG. PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new position in shares of USG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,575,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in USG by 4,166.0% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after buying an additional 416,600 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in USG during the third quarter valued at $12,733,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P raised its stake in USG by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 1,554,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,328,000 after buying an additional 291,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in USG by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 829,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,401,000 after acquiring an additional 271,300 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USG opened at $43.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. USG Co. has a twelve month low of $39.32 and a twelve month high of $43.50.

USG (NYSE:USG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.22). USG had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that USG Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut USG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered USG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

In other news, VP Jeanette A. Press sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $151,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,009.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

USG Profile

USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials worldwide. The company's Gypsum division manufactures and markets gypsum and related products to construct walls and ceilings of residential, nonresidential, and institutional buildings; and agricultural and industrial customers.

