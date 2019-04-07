Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 489,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215,575 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.50% of Essent Group worth $16,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Essent Group by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Essent Group by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 993,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,963,000 after acquiring an additional 545,077 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Essent Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 176,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 13,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,482,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,089,000 after purchasing an additional 214,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 77.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 232,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 101,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Essent Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

ESNT opened at $45.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. Essent Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $31.08 and a 1-year high of $47.94.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.16. Essent Group had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 64.97%. The company had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 9,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $369,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 217,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,913,892. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $476,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,883 shares in the company, valued at $10,468,629.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,322 shares of company stock valued at $5,959,631. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

