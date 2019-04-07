Bank of America Corp DE Has $16.40 Million Position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (KBA)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 741.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 670,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590,832 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 5.47% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF worth $16,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBA. Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $541,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $765,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 183.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 47,693 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA KBA opened at $34.06 on Friday. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 12 month low of $23.98 and a 12 month high of $35.32.

