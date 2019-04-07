Bank of America Corp (BAC) Shares Bought by Haverford Financial Services Inc.

Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,840,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,300 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 20,334,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,163,000 after buying an additional 455,380 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 15,092 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Bank of America by 76.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 8.6% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC opened at $29.08 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $297.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 22.99%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.37.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

