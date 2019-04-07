Bandwidth (BAND) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bandwidth.com, Inc. provides cloud-based communications platform for enterprises primarily in the United States. The Company offers data Internet, voice/voice over Internet protocol, managed network and conferencing services. Bandwidth.com, Inc. is based in RALEIGH, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bandwidth from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bandwidth from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Bandwidth from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $66.87 on Thursday. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $69.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 215.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $52.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.37 million. Bandwidth had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian D. Bailey sold 2,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $150,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 28,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $1,195,717.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 507,792 shares of company stock worth $27,100,738 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Bandwidth by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provides in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

