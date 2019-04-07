Bacanora Lithium (BCN) Price Target Lowered to GBX 72 at Canaccord Genuity

Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 72 ($0.94) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, VSA Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bacanora Lithium in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

LON:BCN opened at GBX 22.25 ($0.29) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 11.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 million and a PE ratio of -2.18. Bacanora Lithium has a one year low of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and a one year high of GBX 100 ($1.31).

Bacanora Lithium Plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for battery grade lithium carbonates and borates. The company primarily holds 100% interest in the Sonora Lithium project, which consists of seven mining concessions located in northern Mexico; and the 50% interest in the Zinnwald Lithium project that consists of 7 mining concessions covering an area of 256.5 hectares located in the Alterberg-Zinnwald region of the Eastern Ore Mountains in Germany.

