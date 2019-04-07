Bacanora Lithium (BCN) Price Target Lowered to GBX 72 at Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2019 // Comments off

Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 72 ($0.94) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, VSA Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bacanora Lithium in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

LON:BCN opened at GBX 22.25 ($0.29) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 11.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 million and a PE ratio of -2.18. Bacanora Lithium has a one year low of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and a one year high of GBX 100 ($1.31).

Bacanora Lithium Company Profile

Bacanora Lithium Plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for battery grade lithium carbonates and borates. The company primarily holds 100% interest in the Sonora Lithium project, which consists of seven mining concessions located in northern Mexico; and the 50% interest in the Zinnwald Lithium project that consists of 7 mining concessions covering an area of 256.5 hectares located in the Alterberg-Zinnwald region of the Eastern Ore Mountains in Germany.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bacanora Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bacanora Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.