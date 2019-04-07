Axon Enterprise (AAXN) Rating Increased to Buy at Dougherty & Co

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Dougherty & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $67.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Dougherty & Co’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Axon Enterprise from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AAXN opened at $57.73 on Friday. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $76.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.02, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Luke Larson sold 36,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $1,872,459.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,319,444.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,057 shares of company stock worth $6,011,430 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAXN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $2,290,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 30,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 23.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,836,000 after purchasing an additional 83,938 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $16,653,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons, and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; consumer CEWs; and replacement cartridges and consumables, as well as performance power magazines.

