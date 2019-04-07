Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Holdings Lifted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,145,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 800,331 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.96% of Axis Capital worth $214,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Axis Capital by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Axis Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axis Capital by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 17,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Axis Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Axis Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of Axis Capital stock opened at $55.20 on Friday. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $752.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.03 million. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

