Autoliv Inc. (ALV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.02.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALV shares. UBS Group raised shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Autoliv from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $122,971.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,883.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $78.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $67.26 and a 12 month high of $115.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.31%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

