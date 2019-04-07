Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on AUPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.36. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $7.85.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,856.35% and a negative return on equity of 48.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 168.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 167,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 15,457 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8,600.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 30,360 shares during the period. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

