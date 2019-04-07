Atwater Malick LLC Acquires New Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 28,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,000. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 4.1% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. CMC Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $675,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $524,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $733,859,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $140.36 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.06 and a 12-month high of $161.60. The company has a market cap of $80.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.43). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Standpoint Research raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $117.85 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. UBS Group set a $154.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $161.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.54.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

