AT&T Inc. (T) Shares Bought by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,963 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 0.9% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 7,691,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,266,000 after purchasing an additional 205,047 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 163,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 42,905 shares during the last quarter. Chemical Bank boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 227,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 123,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 54,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.5% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 5,964,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,291,000 after purchasing an additional 311,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $56.50 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday. Barclays set a $32.00 target price on AT&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.26.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 3,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $111,840.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:T opened at $32.35 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $36.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $47.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

